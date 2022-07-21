Left Menu

5.9-magnitude quake hits 53 km south of Keng Tung, Myanmar: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted 53 km south of Keng Tung, Myanmar at 17

ANI | New York | Updated: 21-07-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 23:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
New York [US], July 21 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted 53 km south of Keng Tung, Myanmar at 17:07:26 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 21.1499 degrees north latitude and 99.8632 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

