Ukraine grain deal to be signed on Friday in Istanbul: UN source

All issues regarding the Ukraine grain deal have been resolved, and the agreement will be signed tomorrow in Istanbul, a United Nations source told Sputnik on Thursday.

ANI | New York | Updated: 21-07-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 23:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
New York [US], July 21 (ANI/Sputnik): All issues regarding the Ukraine grain deal have been resolved, and the agreement will be signed tomorrow in Istanbul, a United Nations source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It seems that all questions regarding grain are resolved, and tomorrow in Istanbul, there really will be signing of the deal," the source said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

