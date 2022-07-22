Left Menu

Australian Defence Force acknowledges failure to deal with sexual misconduct

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has acknowledged its failure to deal with sexual misconduct within its ranks.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:33 IST
Australian Defence Force acknowledges failure to deal with sexual misconduct
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Canberra [Australia], July 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has acknowledged its failure to deal with sexual misconduct within its ranks. In a statement published recently, the Department of Defence said that it was committed to "doing better" to treat all allegations of sexual misconduct within the ADF "seriously."

"Defence acknowledges our previous failures to adequately handle sexual misconduct incidents," it said. The statement did not reference specific incidents. It said any ADF member who experiences sexual misconduct is strongly encouraged and supported to report the incident.

It comes when sexual assault complaints in the ADF hit an eight-year high of 187 cases in 2020-21, up from 160 the previous year and three times higher than the 60 in 2013-14, according to the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), Australia's multicultural broadcaster. "All victims are encouraged and supported to report sexual offences to relevant state or territory Police," the department said in the statement.

"In all cases of sexual misconduct, if the alleged perpetrator is an ADF member and if the victim agrees to take action, Defence will consider disciplinary or administrative action." (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022