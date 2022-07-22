Left Menu

Russian FM to visit Uganda on African tour

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to visit Uganda on his African tour.

ANI | Kampala | Updated: 22-07-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 23:40 IST
Russian FM to visit Uganda on African tour
Russian FM Sergei Lavrov. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to visit Uganda on his African tour. Lindah Nabusayi, senior press secretary to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, tweeted Friday that Lavrov will be in Uganda on a two-day official visit.

The Russian embassy in Uganda tweeted that the visit is scheduled to start on July 25.Nabusayi said while in Uganda, Lavrov will hold talks with President Museveni and a government delegation. Lavrov is also scheduled to visit Egypt, Ethiopia and the Republic of Congo.The African visit comes ahead of the second Russia-Africa summit, scheduled to be held in Ethiopia in October-November 2022. The first summit was held in October 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
Draper wins NASA contract to deliver science investigations to Moon in 2025

Draper wins NASA contract to deliver science investigations to Moon in 2025

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Courts block Louisiana abortion laws, allow Florida's 15-week ban; Biden says he is 'doing well,' working after testing positive for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Courts block Louisiana abortion laws, allow Florida's 1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022