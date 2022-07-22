Left Menu

Philippines logs 3,389 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

The Philippines reported 3,389 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,745,375.

Manila [Philippines], July 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines reported 3,389 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,745,375. Friday's tally is the highest since Feb. 12. The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases rose to 24,478. It tallied 1,169 new cases in Metro Manila, home to over 13 million people.

The DOH said 15 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 60,656. The Philippines reported the highest daily spike of 39,004 COVID-19 infections on Jan. 15. It has fully vaccinated over 71.4 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

