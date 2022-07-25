Left Menu

24 people killed after bus plunges into river in Kenya

At least 24 people died on Sunday evening after a bus plunged into a river along a highway in Kenya, local media reported, citing the rescue team and the Kenya Red Cross Society.

ANI | Nairobi | Updated: 25-07-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:19 IST
Nairobi [Kenya], July 25 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 24 people died on Sunday evening after a bus plunged into a river along a highway in Kenya, local media reported, citing the rescue team and the Kenya Red Cross Society. The bus, en route from the central county of Meru to Nairobi, fell off a bridge into the Nithi River about 40 meters below, local media outlet Nation reported.

More than 20 passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries, and there were others missing, local radio station Capital News said, citing police and rescuers. Preliminary investigations showed the accident may be caused by a brake failure, it said.

The bridge has been marked as a "black spot" as a large number of accidents have occurred there, Capital News said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

