Left Menu

Turkey: One killed, one injured in Chemical plant fire

An overnight fire in a chemical processing factory in western Turkiye killed one person and injured another, Ihlas News Agency reported on Monday.

ANI | Istanbul | Updated: 25-07-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 21:08 IST
Turkey: One killed, one injured in Chemical plant fire
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Istanbul [Turkey], July 25 (ANI/Xinhua): An overnight fire in a chemical processing factory in western Turkiye killed one person and injured another, Ihlas News Agency reported on Monday. The fire, which happened in an industrial area in the city of Izmir, started during a welding process at around midnight when chemicals were set ablaze, growing considerably in a short time before splashing at an adjacent electronics factory, according to the report.

The fire was extinguished after long hours of work and several minor explosions during the efforts, the report added. Both the victim and the injured person were reportedly workers in the chemical factory.Ihlas also noted that the adjacent electronics factory had material damage.

A detailed investigation regarding the cause of the fire is still pending. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022