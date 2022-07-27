UN condoles death of two Indian peacekeepers in Congo

United Nations expressed its deepest sympathies to the family of two fallen Indian peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo. Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on a UN peace-keeping mission in the Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo on Tuesday succumbed to fatal injuries they had received during violent protests.

During a briefing, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said, "But it's very clear that this is something that should not have happened. It's an unacceptable action, and we condemn the killing of our colleagues. We do express our deepest sympathies to their families and colleagues and, of course, we will send our sympathies as well to the Government of India for this." He added, "I believe we've been in touch with the Indian Mission on the two fallen peacekeepers, and we do expect a statement expressing the Secretary-General's views on today's incidents."

The Border Security Force (BSF) Director General and all ranks on Wednesday expressed condolences on the demise of HC Shishupal Singh and HC Sanwala Ram Vishnoi, deployed with the UN Peacekeeping contingent (@MONUSCO) in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Both the deceased personnel were from Rajasthan and held the rank of head constable.Two platoons of the BSF, comprising 70-74 personnel, had been deployed in the area and were inducted in May.

A senior BSF officer said that they were in touch with the authorities and reinforcements of UN Force (Army component) on their way to the site. Earlier, some groups had given a call for week-long agitation throughout DR Congo. The situation turned violent in Goma (about 350 Km South of Beni and a big MONUSCO base) with looting and arson.

Both Beni and Butembo, where 2 BSF platoons were deployed, were on high alert. However, on Tuesday, the situation in Butembo turned violent. The camp of Morroco Rapid Deployment where BSF platoons were stationed was surrounded by demonstrators. Congolese Police (PNC) and Congolese Army (FARDC) troops arrived but could not control the violent crowd estimated to be at over 500.

To contain the situation, Congolese troops fired in the air and BSF troops fired smoke shells to disperse the crowd. However, the violent groups managed to breach the perimeter wall at three different places. There were reports that armed rebels had infiltrated the demonstrators. A second attack was more fierce and accompanied by fire from small arms. Morrocan and Indian troops fired in self-defence. Two BSF personnel succumbed to fatal injuries.

"Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO. The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice," External Affair Minister S Jaishankar tweeted. "Deepest condolences to the bereaved families," the tweet added. Ambassador of India to the UN, TS Tirumurti also extended his condolences on the death of two Indian peacekeepers in Congo. "India tragically lost two UN Peacekeepers from BSF in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO). Truly a great loss. My deepest condolences. India is striving its utmost to enhance safety, security and accountability of @UNPeacekeeping and to 'Protect the protectors,'" tweeted Tirumurti. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)