Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla signs pact to bolster ties between India, Mozambique parliaments

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in Parliament House on Wednesday. The Memorandum of Cooperation aims to develop privileged relations between the Parliaments of India and Mozambique based on the principles of equality, reciprocity of benefits and mutual respect, and undertake to consult each other on matters of parliamentary interest.

This comes as the first Mozambican Parliamentary Delegation arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Parliamentary Delegation from Mozambique led by Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, President of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Meanwhile, the 2nd round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Mozambique was held in New Delhi on 4 July 2022. The Indian side was led by Puneet R. Kundal, Joint Secretary (East & Southern Africa) and the Mozambican side was led by Ismael Valigy, Director for Asia and Oceania in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique. During the FOC, both delegations reviewed the multi-faceted bilateral relationship, covering political exchanges, development partnership projects, defence and security cooperation, trade and economic matters, consular issues, and cooperation in areas such as agriculture, sports, health, etc. The two sides agreed to enhance people to people exchanges, and cultural cooperation.

The Indian side congratulated Mozambique on its election to the non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for the term 2023-24. They also exchanged views on global developments and issues of common interest including cooperation in the United Nations, South African Development Cooperation (SADC) and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Both sides also agreed to continue high-level political exchanges and regular meetings of the joint institutional mechanisms to keep the partnership vibrant and mutually beneficial.

The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Consultations at mutually convenient dates in Maputo. India and Mozambique enjoy close, friendly relations built upon traditional links dating back to pre-colonial period. With a sizable number of people of Indian origin among the Mozambican population, cultural relations between India and Mozambique have always existed for the past few centuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)