Protesters break into Iraqi Parliament building in Baghdad: Reports

Protesters broke into the parliament building in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, as per the Shafaq news agency. Earlier, it was reported that the protesters were able to enter the specially guarded Green Zone in the centre of Baghdad. On Wednesday, a demonstration began in the Iraqi capital against the nomination of Mohammed Al Sudani for the post of the Prime Minister of the country.

The current Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, called on the demonstrators to immediately leave the parliament building. The Green Zone houses government offices and embassies, as well as an international airport, which is adjacent to a military airfield.

