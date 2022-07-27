Left Menu

4 million Indonesian medical workers to get 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Four million medical workers will receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine amid increasing transmissions triggered by the virus' sub-variants in Indonesia, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Wednesday.

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Four million medical workers will receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine amid increasing transmissions triggered by the virus' sub-variants in Indonesia, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Wednesday. Sadikin told local media that administering of the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine started in last August and now it is the time for a new immunity shot.

"So they need a fourth dose to re-strengthen their immune system. We prioritize medical workers," said Sadikin. The available vaccine stock is sufficient for the use for all medical workers, Sadikin added.The Southeast Asian country has seen a resurgence in cases recently, triggered by the spread of the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Authorities also have detected some cases with the BA.2.75 sub-variant which the World Health Organization has categorized as a Variant of Concern Lineage Under Monitoring. (ANI/Xinhua)

