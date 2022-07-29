Left Menu

Kremlin says what happens after Sweden, Finland's accession to NATO is important

The accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO is a formal step, what will happen next with instructors and bases is important, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Moscow will monitor de facto the consequences of the accession of these countries to NATO.

"We will simply de facto look at what threats this, joining the organization as such, entails. This is a formal step. What will follow next? What will happen to the military infrastructure? What will happen to military instructors? What will happen to foreign NATO bases and so on and so forth. That is the question," Peskov told reporters. (ANI/Sputnik)

