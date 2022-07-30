Left Menu

UN chief condemns attack at cricket stadium in Kabul that killed 19

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the attack at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, which killed at least 19 civilians.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 30-07-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 11:39 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the attack at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium which killed at least 19 civilians. "I strongly condemn Friday's attack at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, which claimed the lives of at least 19 civilians & caused additional casualties. Attacks against civilians and civilian objects are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," the UN chief tweeted.

According to initial reports, an explosion tore through the stands at Kabul's International Cricket Stadium in the Chaman Hozori area of the capital at around 16.10 during a T20 match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi. Local hospitals have reported receiving many victims. Separately, the UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, strongly condemned the atrocious attack.

Alakbarov who was present at the stadium at the time of the attack to address the National Cricket Association sends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and those affected and wishes the injured a speedy recovery. "Today's blast is yet another harrowing reminder of the terrifying and sudden violence that the population in Afghanistan continues to be exposed to," Alakbarov said.

"Sports brings people hope, inspires children and generations alike, plays a crucial role in breaking down barriers and bringing communities together, and serves as an important source of pride. I reiterate that directing attacks against the population, including sporting facilities, is strictly prohibited." Alakbarov called for a thorough and transparent investigation, with perpetrators brought to justice.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released a report outlining the human rights situation in Afghanistan over the 10 months since the Taliban takeover. The report summarises UNAMA's findings with regards to the protection of civilians, extrajudicial killings, torture and ill-treatment, arbitrary arrests and detentions, the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, fundamental freedoms and the situation in places of detention. The report also contains recommendations to both the de facto authorities and the international community.

Despite an overall, significant reduction in armed violence, between mid-August 2021 and mid-June 2022, UNAMA recorded 2,106 civilian casualties. According to the UN report, the majority of civilian casualties were attributed to targeted attacks by the armed group self-identified as Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant - Khorasan Province against ethnic and religious minority communities in places where they go to school, worship and go about their daily lives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

