Pelosi-led US delegation meets Singapore PM, President

As US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicked off her Asia tour, the delegation led by her made a courtesy call to President Halimah Yacob, and also met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan today. The Congressional delegation led by Nancy Pelosi comprises Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks (D-New York), Chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee Mark Takano (D-California), Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (D-Washington), Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois), and Congressman Andy Kim (D-New Jersey), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore said in a statement.

The delegation is visiting Singapore from August 1 to 2. President Halimah and the Congressional delegation affirmed the excellent and longstanding ties between Singapore and the US and also discussed the close-standing partnership between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on ways to foster greater social cohesion in Singapore and the US. During their meeting, PM Lee and the Congressional delegation affirmed the deep and multi-faceted partnership between Singapore and the US, underpinned by robust cooperation across the defence, security and economic spheres, the press release stated.

PM Lee welcomed the commitment expressed by the Congressional delegation for strong US engagement in the region, and both sides discussed ways to deepen the US economic engagement in the region through initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. PM Lee and the Congressional delegation also exchanged views on key international and regional developments, including the war in Ukraine, cross-strait relations, and climate change.

Moreover, PM Lee also highlighted the importance of stable US-China relations for regional peace and security, the statement by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore said. The Congressional delegation also had meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam. (ANI)

