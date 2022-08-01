Accused of human smuggling, top Pakistani diplomat now exposed for visa scam

A high-ranking Pakistani diplomat, who faced serious allegations of human smuggling in March, is at the core of a visa scam as he tried to persuade the European embassies in Islamabad to illegally get visas for Pakistan nationals. A complaint was filed against the high-ranking Pakistani diplomat Israr Husain by Tariq Javid Khan, a former government servant who is in the visa business.

Several emails issued to different embassies along with proofs of payment made to the accused diplomat were attached to the application, The News International reported. Husain used to work as an additional secretary of Europe and he would try to persuade the European embassies in Islamabad to get visas for Pakistan nationals. He allegedly tried to send around 11 individuals to Spain.

Husain had earlier also served as Pakistan's ambassador in Czech Republic. Khan alleged that Husain "made an offer to facilitate the issuance of visit, work and residency visas for Italy, the Czech Republic, Spain, Poland and South Korea. He also introduced me to the ambassadors of these countries in Pakistan." He added that he has the complete record of all payments he made to Hussain in the form of bank receipts, local media reported.

Khan also added that he also has a record of all videos, voice and text messages exchanged between the two. The visa was not issued and the Pakistani diplomat had refused to return the money and warned him of dire consequences in case the word went out.

Khan collected PKR 1.5 million from a group of Pakistani Qawwal (cultural troupe) by saying that he arranged their tickets, accommodations and all other expenses in Prague, the capital of Czech Republic, and he promised that they would get work and residency permits. Around 10 Pakistanis also joined the troupe. However, the group had to seek asylum because Husain did not keep his promise.

The complaint added that the ambassador of Italy, Czech Republic and Spain "will be happy to confirm Husain's disorderly conduct and they will provide evidence regarding his continuous requests for the illegal issuances of visas." They are not his associates but friends or assistants, none of them has travelled before and they don't seem to comply with the requirements established by Schengen regulations, the publication said.

A formal complaint regarding Husain's deceptive conduct was submitted to the foreign office by the ambassador of Czech Republic in Pakistan and the ambassador of Pakistan in Czech Republic. "An investigation was carried out by the Foreign Office, however, Husain was exonerated due to his batchmates being the investigators of the case," Khan wrote.

Notably, Khan has withdrawn his complaint in an out-of-office settlement with Husain, it reported. "Since the allegations are specific in nature and evidence has also been shared, it is yet to be seen what the ministry does. Ideally, it should hold an inquiry. The ministry can't stop doing that on the whims of a complainant. Rather, he should also be investigated," an official said. (ANI)

