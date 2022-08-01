Taliban 2.0 shows its ugly face, lashes people for premarital relationship

In another grim reminder of a crackdown on Afghan human rights, the Taliban has flogged three people publicly, for a total of 39 times, exposing that the outfit which rules Afghanistan has no tolerance for premarital relationships, media reports said. This comes as three people--two men and one woman, were flogged on mere suspicion of having an illegal sexual relationship, Khaama Press reported.

The incident ensued in Nangarhar province, in eastern Afghanistan and in its defence, Taliban officials said that the flogging was carried out as all three youth were involved in committing adultery. According to the newsletter of the Taliban governor's office in Nangarhar province, these three individuals, who shared a residence, were tried and sentenced after being detained on suspicion of having an illegal sexual relationship.

The publication said that each of these three people reportedly received 39 lashes in public. Upon the implementation of this sentence the publication stated that "they were flogged in front of people in public so that it would serve as a lesson to others." This is not an isolated incident as the Taliban has previously flogged people accused of adultery, fornication and theft in the southern province of Kandahar.

In a similar incident of about a month ago, three individuals in the province of Kandahar were subjected to 39 flogs for allegedly committing adultery and theft. Sharing perspectives over public executions and public floggings, an Afghan legal scholar said, that these incidents are inevitable as a result of the Taliban's reforms to Afghanistan's justice system.

These changes in the justice system are based on their strict interpretation of Islamic law, particularly when it comes to "crimes against God." Human Rights Watch, on the other hand, sees the Taliban's Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice as a "notorious symbol of abuse", especially for Afghan women and girls.

The head of the US mission to Afghanistan, Ian McCary on Sunday said that the United States will continue to hold the Taliban accountable for the commitments they made so that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for terrorists, including the Khorasan branch of ISIS and al-Qaeda. "Over the past year in Doha, we have pursued dialogue with the Taliban to address critical issues; we have provided extensive consular services to US Citizens, LPRs, & others engaged with the Afghan people. I am glad that we have been able to help many Afghans inside the country and abroad over the past year, but I am humbled by the array of challenges we are still facing in Afghanistan," McCary tweeted.

He expressed disappointment over the Taliban's continuing refusal to allow girls access to secondary schools and by credible reports of human rights abuses, including the deterioration of media freedoms and unacceptable restrictions on the rights of women. "If the Taliban hope to gain the acceptance of the international community, they must listen to & honour the views of all Afghan people & respect human rights," McCary said adding, "I appreciate the extraordinary support of international partners and likeminded community," and that together they have sent this clear message to Taliban.

The United States have also coordinated humanitarian assistance with the UN and international partners, McCary said, "The United States remains the largest donor to international relief efforts in Afghanistan; we have provided more than USD 775 million in humanitarian assistance since August 15, 2021." "We continue to work closely with partners to help stabilize the Afghan economy. The US Department of Treasury has issued multiple general licenses to facilitate the flow of economic activity and vital assistance to the Afghan people."

This week, McCary is completing his assignment as the Charge d' Affaires at the US Mission to Afghanistan, operating from Doha since August '21. "We are grateful for the gracious support of the State of Qatar, our strategic partner," he said.The Director of the Afghanistan Operations for the Afghan Relocation Efforts, Karen Decker will replace McCary as the Chief of Mission for the US Embassy in Kabul.

"Under the leadership of my successor Karen Decker, our commitment to the Afghan people will not falter. Karen has long been a friend of Afghanistan and she will work tirelessly and effectively to protect U.S. interests and support the Afghan people." McCary said. (ANI)

