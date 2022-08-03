Left Menu

Azerbaijani military captures several heights in Karabakh: Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani military captured several heights in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry's press office told Sputnik.

ANI | Baku | Updated: 03-08-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 23:05 IST
Nagorno-Karabakh area. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Baku [Azerbaijan], August 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The Azerbaijani military captured several heights in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry's press office told Sputnik.

According to the ministry, Armenian soldiers committed sabotage against the Azerbaijani military in violation of trilateral agreements between Baku, Yerevan and Moscow.

"As a result of the response operation carried out by the units of the Azerbaijan military, several heights in Karabakh were taken under control," the office said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

