Moscow bans 62 Canadian citizens from entering Russia in response: Foreign Ministry

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 05-08-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 23:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], August 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow bans entry to 62 Canadian citizens as a response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "In response to another expansion of anti-Russian personal sanctions by Canada on June 27 and July 7 of this year, which this time affected, in addition to officials, journalists and experts objectionable to Ottawa, also Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, 62 Canadian citizens are being subjected to a ban on entry into the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.

When compiling the stop list of Canadian citizens, the fact of "special hostility" of the current government of Canada, headed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which, according to the statement of the ministry, is "malicious activity in the fight against the Russian World" and traditional values, was taken into account, it said. The ministry said that the list was not a final response.

"Taking into account more and more new Russophobic sanctions constantly 'stamped' by Canada, further retaliatory measures by the Russian side will be announced in the near future," it concluded. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

