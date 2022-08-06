Left Menu

UN condemns attack in Shia area of Kabul

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has condemned Friday's attack in a Shia-majority of Kabul that killed eight people.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 06-08-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has condemned Friday's attack in a Shia-majority of Kabul that killed eight people. At least eight people were killed and 18 others injured in Kabul on Friday during a Shia community mourning gathering following the holy month of Muharram.

"UNAMA condemns yesterday's attack in a majority-Shia area of Kabul causing dozens of casualties. De facto authorities must prevent such indiscriminate attacks, launch thorough and transparent investigation. Our condolences to families of the killed and speedy recovery for the injured," UNAMA tweeted. A Taliban spokesperson said that the explosion took place in the Sarkariz area of the capital city, TOLO news reported.

ISIS has claimed the responsibility for the bomb attack in Kabul, according to reports. The Shia community have been facing persecution in Afghanistan for many years. While condemning the attack in Hazara market, UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett said perpetrators of crimes must be brought to justice.

"Another dreadful attack on civilians in crowded Hazara market. Kabul, continuing pattern of crimes claimed by ISIS. My sincere condolences to victims. Taliban authorities are responsible for protecting all Afghans. Perpetrators of Int crimes must be brought to justice," Bennett tweeted. Earlier, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan prohibited dozens of Shia mosques from holding Eid prayers.

Since the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair with unabated human rights violations involving ceaseless murder of civilians, destroying mosques and temples, assaulting women, and fueling terror in the region. Last month, a bomb exploded near Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul, a month after the holy place was attacked by members of the Islamic State. Religious minorities in Afghanistan, including the Sikh community, have been targets of violence in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

