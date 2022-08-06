Dry cargo ship that left Odesa port with 33 tonnes of corn arrives in Istanbul: Ankara

Left Menu

The NAVISTAR general cargo ship loaded with 33 tonnes of corn that had left the Odesa port arrived in Istanbul on Saturday and will soon be inspected, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

ANI | Istanbul | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:36 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Istanbul [Turkey], August 6 (ANI/Sputnik): The NAVISTAR general cargo ship loaded with 33 tonnes of corn that had left the Odesa port arrived in Istanbul on Saturday and will soon be inspected, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"Panamanian-flagged vessel NAVISTAR, which had left the Odesa port with 33 tonnes of corn and is voyaging from Ukraine to Ireland, reached its destination in the north of Istanbul and anchored. The Joint Coordination Center will inspect the vessel in the coming hours," the ministry said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

