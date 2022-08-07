Left Menu

Moscow in close contact with Cuba to help curb fire at oil facility: Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Moscow remains in close contact with the Cuban authorities regarding the fire that engulfed the oil storage facility in Matanzas Province.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 07-08-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 23:56 IST
Moscow in close contact with Cuba to help curb fire at oil facility: Foreign Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], August 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Moscow remains in close contact with the Cuban authorities regarding the fire that engulfed the oil storage facility in Matanzas Province. A lightning stroke the oil storage facility in the Cuban province of Matanzas, causing a heavy fire, killing one person, and injuring over 120. The Cuban authorities requested "international assistance from friendly countries that have the experience in the oil industry."

"Cuba had requested international assistance in connection with the disaster that befell the country. The Russian Foreign Ministry and competent services remain in constant contact with the Cuban side for the coordination of joint actions and provision of required assistance," the ministry quoted Zakharova on the website as saying. The spokeswoman on behalf of Moscow expressed sincerest words of support and deepest condolences to Cuban citizens, friends, and families of those injured in the accident. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
4
Exodus of Chinese nationals: Over 6,00,000 requested asylum

Exodus of Chinese nationals: Over 6,00,000 requested asylum

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022