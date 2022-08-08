Left Menu

China cannot dictate Taiwan on who it should welcome: Foreign Minister Joseph Wu

In a defiant message in the face of the Chinese military threat, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Monday said China cannot dictate to the self-ruled island who they should welcome and who they should not.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:40 IST
China cannot dictate Taiwan on who it should welcome: Foreign Minister Joseph Wu
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a defiant message in the face of the Chinese military threat, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Monday said China cannot dictate to the self-ruled island who they should welcome and who they should not. In an interview with CNN, Joseph Wu said China's threat is "more serious than ever," but the island will stand firm to protect its freedom and democracy.

"China has always been threatening Taiwan for years and it's getting more serious in the last few years," Wu said. "Whether Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan or not, the Chinese military threat against Taiwan has always been there and that is the fact that we need to deal with." "(China) cannot dictate to Taiwan that we should not welcome anyone who likes to come and show support for Taiwan," said Wu.

Taiwan last week welcomed the visit of the US Congressional delegation, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and said this visit "once again emphasizes the rock-solid US commitment to Taiwan." This high-stakes visit marked the first visit by a US House Speaker in 25 years since Newt Gingrich came to Taiwan in April 1997. It was also Speaker Pelosi's first trip to Taiwan in over two decades.

In the wake of Pelosi's trip, China started conducting a number of military exercises near Taiwan which Beijing regards as its breakaway province. More than 100 Chinese warplanes and 10 warships have taken part in the live-fire military drills surrounding Taiwan over the last few days. Multiple Chinese planes and ships were detected around Taiwan Strait, simulating an attack on its main island.

Wu said that he worries that China may really launch a war against Taiwan. "But what it is doing right now is trying to scare us and the best way to deal with it (is) to show to China that we are not scared." Last week, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) started conducting joint drills in at least six areas around the island, which was slated to end on Sunday. But the Chinese military today said it will continue drills near Taiwan focused on anti-submarine and air-to-ship strikes.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister said he is not sure whether the leadership in Beijing "have made up their mind" to use force to take Taiwan. "The important thing for us is that we need to be prepared," he said in the CNN interview. "We want to defend the freedom and democracy that we enjoy over here. Nobody can take that away from us." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022