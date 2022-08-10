European Development Days return with in-person/online hybrid event

After an entirely digital event in 2021, the European Development Days (EDD) return in 2022 with a hybrid in-person/online programme.

The event has been one of Europe's leading forums on international partnerships since 2006. Organized annually by the European Commission, the EDD brings together members of the development community from all over the world.

The aim of the event is to share ideas and experiences in order to inspire new partnerships and innovative solutions to some of the most pressing challenges facing the world. The European Development Days also have a participatory programme.

The 2022 EDD will take place on 21 and 22 June. The in-person portion of the event will be held at Brussels Expo in Brussels, Belgium. Session Organizers and moderators and facilitators should note that they are required to attend in person onsite. Speakers are also strongly urged to physically attend.

Note: If you're planning to travel to Brussels for the European Development Days in 2022 from a visa-exempt country, you won't need a travel authorization. However, you will need an ETIAS in 2023.

2022 theme: 'Global Gateway'

The main theme for the 2022 EDD is 'Global Gateway: building sustainable partnerships for a connected world'. The focus will be on taking stock of progress on the implementation of the European Commission's Global Gateway strategy.

This initiative aims to mobilize €300 billion in investments around the globe between 2021 and 2027. The ultimate goal is to "boost smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport and strengthen health, education and research systems across the world".

"In a world marked by rising instability and shared global challenges, our partner countries need reliable friends", said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in anticipation of the event.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming political leaders, representatives of civil society, and the private sector from around the world to the European Development Days, where we will discuss the concrete implementation of Global Gateway", she added.

The Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, also weighed in on the importance of this year's EDD. "The European Development Days will be the key event in 2022 to discuss how we, as Team Europe, can work with partner countries, including the private sector and European businesses, to deliver flagship initiatives", he said.

2022 sessions

The European Development Days 2022 will revolve around a highly visible series of panels with high-profile policymakers and speakers. These are centered around the 5 key themes of Global Gateway:

Digital

Climate and energy

Transport

Health

Education and research

These High-Level Panels (HLPs) will explore the geopolitical, financial, and geographical aspects of Global Gateway. Dedicated panels will be held to assess the flagships' impact on each region of the world, in Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, the Indo-Pacific, and the EU. Additional panels will focus on topics such as resilient health systems and food security.

In addition to the high-level panels, the EDD will host 4 other session types:

Lab Debates - a smaller version of HLPs that foster debates in an interactive and engaging way

Project/Report Presentations - where organizers can share their latest reports and projects on topics relevant to Global Gateway

Brainstorming Sessions - interactive, topic-oriented onsite sessions that involve high audience participation and encourage group-problem solving

Agora Sessions - short, dynamic, and informal 20-minute sessions held entirely onsite in an open, multi-purpose area.

Those who attend the onsite event will also be able to network at a huge range of stands exbihting innovative projects and ground-breaking reports at the EDD Global Village. Brussels Expo will also be full of cultural exhibitions and performances from around the world during the 2-day event.

Young Leaders 2022

Since 2015, the European Development Days have seen the involvement of participants in the Young Leaders programme, and 2022 will be no different.

This scheme was launched to ensure that young people are involved in policy-making decisions that affect the outcome of EU policies. Those selected for the programme are exceptional youth considered to have shown a strong commitment to positive social change.

The EDD 2022 Young Leaders are:

Elisha Caleb - Kenya

Vitoria Galvao - Brazil

Emmanuel Ganse - Benin

Ngawang Gyeltshen - Bhutan

Bethel Madu - Nigeria

Anaïs Matthey-Junod -Switzerland

Chiaratou Olayindé Moutairou - Benin

Giovanni Pintor - Switzerland/Italy

Katarina Polomska - Chile/Slovakia

Junior Tagne - France/Cameroon

Funmilayo Taiwo - Nigeria

These 11 young people have been selected from among 231 international candidates between the ages of 21 and 26 because of their skills and expertise. Young Leaders take part in the HLPs and are expected to further hone their leadership skills while sharing their own views and influencing decision-makers and stakeholders.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)