Pak: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police confirms presence of TTP in Swat

In the wake of local residents protesting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) and the worsening law and order situation in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Friday confirmed the presence of TTP in mountainous areas of Swat district. In a brief statement issued by the Central Police Office, the police were fully cognisant of the fact that some individuals from Swat, previously living in Afghanistan, were present in some far-flung mountainous areas of Swat, Dawn reported.

The statement came after the provincial government's days-long silence on a clash between the police and the Taliban in a remote area of Matta tehsil, the hometown of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Police said they were cognisant of video clips circulating on social media showing the heavy presence of militants in Swat.

The department was also aware of public apprehension that Swat may return to the 2008-09-like era when militants ruled the valley with their version of Sharia, they said. "Peaceful society of Swat has no space for terrorism in any form and manifestation," the police said, adding that law enforcement agencies were appropriately placed to resort to all possible measures to ensure peace in Swat as per the aspirations of the local populace.

Earlier on Friday, a large number of people took to the streets across Swat and demonstrated against the recent incident. The demonstrations have created political instability in the province, the minister said, adding that anti-Taliban feelings have been growing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) against the Taliban presence in their area, according to Dawn.

TTP had reportedly established a check-post on the Balasoor Top while its members are seen roaming in other areas of Matta Tehsil of Swat. The presence of the terror outfit was not only registered at Balasoor Top but the members were also present in large numbers in the mountainous areas of Matta tehsil, including Bar Shor, Koz Shor, Namal, Gat Peuchar and other places.

The ongoing peace talks between the TTP and Pakistan government reached a stalemate as the outlawed group refused to give in on its demand for the reversal of the merger of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Despite a series of meetings between the two sides in recent weeks to break the impasse, there has also been a stalemate over the issue of TTP laying down arms in case of a peace deal.

Talks between the two sides began in October 2021 to seek a political solution to the issue. The talks that were held at the request of the Afghan Taliban led to a one-month ceasefire in November. However, the truce could not last long as differences emerged soon. (ANI)

