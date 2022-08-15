US joins people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi, says Biden on India's Independence Day

US President Joe Biden greeted India on the occasion of its 76th Independence Day and said that the Indian-American community has made their country a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger Nation. "As people around the world, including nearly four million proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," Biden said in a statement.

He further said that this year, India and US also celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Calling India-US indispensable partners, Biden further said that their Strategic Partnership is grounded in the shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity. "Our partnership is further strengthened by the deep bonds between our people. The vibrant Indian-American community in the United States has made us a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger Nation," he added.

Expressing faith in the US-India partnership, Joe Biden said both the country will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity, and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific, and will together address the challenges we face around the world. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also extended warm wishes to the people of India on 76th Independence Day and called the 75 years of diplomatic relations "meaningful".

"On behalf of the United States of America, I extend our warmest wishes to the people of India as they celebrate 75 years of independence on August 15," Blinken said in a statement. He further said, "On this important day, we reflect on the democratic values that we share, and we honor the people of India who are, together, building an even brighter future."

Blinken noted that their meaningful diplomatic relationship has completed 75 years and its strategic partnership touches everything from climate to trade to vibrant people-to-people ties. "I am confident that, as two great democracies, our partnership will continue to contribute to the security and prosperity of our peoples and the global good. Happy Independence Day, India!," he added.

Meanwhile, in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Indian national flag does not contain only three colours in itself but is a reflection of the pride of our past, our commitment to the present, and our dreams of the future. Addressing a Tiranga Rally in Surat via video conferencing, PM Modi recalled that in a few days' time, India is completing 75 years of its independence and said that all of us are preparing for this historic Independence Day as the Tricolour is hoisted on every corner of the country.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the Tiranga Yatras being held across the country are a reflection of the power and devotion of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan. "From August 13 to 15, the Tricolour will be hoisted in every house of India. People from every section of society, every caste, and creed are spontaneously joining with only one identity. This is the identity of the conscientious citizen of India," he said.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture, and achievements. Lauding the Centre and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, industralist Naveen Jindal has urged every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto.

The program envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the program is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)