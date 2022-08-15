Pakistan: Rains batter Balochistan, 10 dead in 3 days

There is no end in sight to the misery of Balochistan as rain killed another 10 in three days. The fresh spell of heavy rains has wreaked havoc in Balochistan causing damage to the infrastructure, including houses, roads and bridges.

As many as 200 houses were damaged in Qila Abdullah due to flash floods, reported Geo News. The rain-hit infrastructure badly affected the traffic movements at the Kohlu-Quetta National Highway.

In addition, two people drowned in flash floods in Toba Achakzai, while the lower areas were submerged in Barkhan, Rakhni, Dera Bugti, Sheerani, Koh-e-Sulieman, Ziarat and Qila Saifullah, The News reported. Besides this, the areas of Maidani and Pachad are also at risk of submerging amid high flow in the riverbeds after heavy rains in Chaman and the mountain terrain of Koh-e-Sulieman.

The ongoing monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc in Balochistan, with flash-floods in Qila Abdullah and several other areas, devastating the homes of thousands of people and killing hundreds, reported Geo News. Three dams have washed away and many link roads have been destroyed in Qila Abdullah.

The woes of Balochistan are far from ending as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains not only in the province, but also in Sindh and South Punjab. The Met Office, in a statement, said that depression has developed in Arabian Sea which is likely to move towards the west along the Makran coast.

Due to this weather system, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in southern parts of the country. Another low pressure (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on 16th August, reported Geo News. Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind/thundershowers -- with scattered heavy to very heavy falls -- are expected in Sindh and Balochistan from August 16-18 with occasional gaps.

It warned that flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, Gwadar from August 14-18. The Met asked fishermen to remain more cautious from August 16-18. It also asked travellers and tourists to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

"All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period," the meteorological department said. Balochistan in particular has seen uncharacteristically heavy rains during the monsoon season this year. The recent floods in the province triggered by the rains have devastated the homes of thousands of people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)