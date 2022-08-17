Left Menu

MEA Secretary East, Undersecretary co-chaired 13th India-Philippines Foreign Office Consultation in Manila

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar and Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro co-chaired 13th India-Philippines Foreign Office Consultation in Manila on Wednesday.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 17-08-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 22:21 IST
MEA Secretary East, Undersecretary co-chaired 13th India-Philippines Foreign Office Consultation in Manila
MEA East Saurabh Kumar and Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro (Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar and Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro co-chaired 13th India-Philippines Foreign Office Consultation in Manila on Wednesday. Both reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on new areas of engagement, according to MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The official sppokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs also said that both of them agreed to extend support to each other in multilateral forums. "Secretary East @AmbSaurabhKumar & Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro cochaired 13th India-Philippines Foreign Office Consultation in Manila today. Reviewed bilateral relations & exchanged views on new areas of engagement. Agreed to extend support to each other in multilateral forums," he tweeted.

In February, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar visited the Philippines with an aim to strengthen bilateral ties. He held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart. The two Ministers had reviewed developments in bilateral relations since the meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation that they co-chaired in virtual format in November 2020.

Both the leades had also discussed the future trajectory of the wide-ranging engagement between the two countries. The two Ministers also had an in-depth exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. (ANI) During the visit in February, Jaishankar also interacted with Delfin Lorenzana, Secretary of Defence, Carlos Domineguez III, Secretary of Finance & Dr William Dar, Secretary of Agriculture to discuss issues strengthening cooperation in Defence, Finance and Agriculture sectors respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
3
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022