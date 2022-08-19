Left Menu

Putin, Xi Jinping to attend G20 Summit in Bali: Indonesian President

Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will visit the upcoming G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said.

ANI | Bali | Updated: 19-08-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 09:39 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will visit the upcoming G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said. "Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come," Widodo told the Bloomberg news agency .

This high-level visit comes amid heightened tensions between the West and the duo of Russia and China. China and US have been engaged in conflict on a number of issues including trade, human rights and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine has significantly increased fissures between the US-led western bloc and Moscow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

