Indian Air Force rescues Israeli national in Ladakh

The Indian Air Force rescued an Israeli national in Ladakh, who was suffering from mountain sickness with difficulty in breathing due to the high altitude, and transported him to Leh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 18:49 IST
Indian Air Force rescues Israeli national mountaineer in Ladakh. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Air Force rescued an Israeli national in Ladakh, who was suffering from mountain sickness with difficulty in breathing due to the high altitude, and transported him to Leh. Taking to Twitter, the PRO (Defence) of Srinagar said, "Israeli national suffering from acute mountain sickness and having difficulty breathing in high altitude area of Nimaling Camp near Markha valley in Ladakh, rescued by Indian Air Force."

Earlier, the Indian Air Force on Friday deployed its Cheetal helicopter to rescue an Italian mountaineer stranded on a mountain top in the Kargil sector, the sources informed. The operation is in progress and all required logistics have been deployed.

It is likely that the operation may take some time due to the terrain. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

