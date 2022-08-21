Left Menu

At least 1 dead in collapse of Iraqi shrine

At least one person has died in the Iraqi city of Karbala as a result of the collapse of the Qattara of Imam Ali, a Shia Muslim shrine, the interior ministry's Directorate of Civil Defense said on Sunday.

Karbala [Iraq], August 21 (ANI/Sputnik): At least one person has died in the Iraqi city of Karbala as a result of the collapse of the Qattara of Imam Ali, a Shia Muslim shrine, the interior ministry's Directorate of Civil Defense said on Sunday. Rescue services retrieved a body of a woman from under the rubble, the statement said.

The mosque's ceiling collapsed on Saturday afternoon under a landslide . Multiple people have remained trapped under the rubble since. Rescue teams have managed to retrieve three children from under the ruble, who were taken to a hospital, Karbala Directorate of Civil Defense chief Taher Al-Zubaidi said earlier on Sunday. Emergency services have delivered oxygen, drinking water and food to the people stuck inside the accident site by manually removing the rubble and concrete blocks. (ANI/Sputnik)

