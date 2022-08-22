EAM Jaishankar pays homage at National Pantheon of Heroes in Asuncion

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid homage at the National Pantheon of Heroes in Asuncion on Monday and recognized the sacrifices of those who have served the country. "Paid my homage at the National Pantheon of Heroes in Asuncion this morning. Recognized the sacrifices of those who have served this country," Jaishankar tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister was welcomed by Paraguay FM Julio Cesar Arriola in Asuncion. "Warmly welcomed by FM Julio Cesar Arriola of Paraguay in Asuncion. The establishment of a resident Indian Embassy will take our ties to a higher level," Jaishankar tweeted.

Both the counterparts discussed expanding trade and investment, growing our development partnership, increasing our exchanges and training and strengthening the political cooperation between the countries. Jaishankar also said that Paraguay has been a steadfast partner at multilateral forums. "Our shared commitment to a rules-based order and to democratic values will continue motivating us to work closely," he said further.

Foreign Minister conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President of Paraguay Marito Abdo. "Thank President of Paraguay @MaritoAbdo for receiving me. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciate his guidance on further advancing our bilateral relationship and global partnership," he said in another tweet.

Earlier, Jaishankar, who is on his first ever official visit to South America, unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay on Sunday and appreciated the Asuncion Municipality's decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city. "Appreciate Asuncion Municipality's decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city. This is a statement of solidarity that was so strongly expressed during the Covid pandemic," Jaishankar tweeted.

Moreover, the External Affairs Minister also visited the historic Casa de la Independencia from where Paraguay's Independence movement started more than two centuries ago. In Paraguay, EAM will also inaugurate the premises of the newly opened Indian Embassy which started functioning in January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)