NIBC a watershed moment in business space between India-Nigeria, says MoS Muraleedharan

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday said that "a watershed moment in the business space has arisen between India and Nigeria with the dawn of Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC)," while addressing the inaugural meeting of NIBC in Abuja.

ANI | Abuja | Updated: 22-08-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 23:47 IST
MoS V Muraleedharan addresses Nigeria-India Business Council in Abuja (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday said that "a watershed moment in the business space has arisen between India and Nigeria with the dawn of Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC)," while addressing the inaugural meeting of NIBC in Abuja. Taking to his Twitter handle, the minister who is on an official visit to Nigeria on August 22-23, said, "Glad to join the inaugural meeting of Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC) in Abuja, Nigeria. Industry Minister H.E. Otunba Adeniyi, Minister of Power H.E Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of Mines & Steel H.E. Olamilekan Adegbite, MoS Foreign Affairs H.E. Zubairu Dada were present," Muraleedharan tweeted.

In his address, he said that the newly constituted NIBC brought in a watershed moment in the business space between India and Nigeria and that a fresh momentum is building up for a renewed business engagement. The Minister mentioned that Nigeria has always been a favourite investment destination for Indian businesses. It has been India's largest trading partner in Africa and a very valuable energy partner.

MoS urged the businesses to look at the strengths of India in various futuristic fields like Fintech, AI, health-including vaccine manufacturing, digital and green growth, and adapt them to the needs and requirements of Nigeria. MoS said that setting up NIBC is an important milestone in the business cooperation between the two countries.

"Visible that a fresh momentum is building up for a renewed business engagement. Under the vision and leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the relationship with Africa is scaling newer heights," he added. The visit of Minister Muraleedharan gives renewed momentum to the relationship with Nigeria. Regular visits to and engagements with Africa by MoS Muraleedharan are in the direction to strengthen the relationship between the two countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

