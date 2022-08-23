Indian Army chief Gen Pande to visit to Nepal from Sep 4

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande will visit Nepal on September 4 and would remain in the Himalayan nation for the next five days. According to the Nepal Army Spokesperson, Narayan Silwal, General Pande will be visiting Nepal to receive a honorary title to be conferred by Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

"Formal announcement about the visit is expected very soon. We already have received the go ahead signal from the meeting of the Council of Ministers," Silwal added. Last year, Nepali Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhu Ram Sharma visited India from November 9 to 12 at the invitation of former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

During his visit, Prabhu Ram Sharma met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. General Sharma was also conferred with the honorary title of Chief of the Indian Army. Former President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army to Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Conferring the highest rank to the chiefs of each other's militaries is a tradition that has been followed by Nepal and India since 1950 after then Indian army Chief General KM Cariappa visited Nepal. (ANI)

