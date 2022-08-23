Foreign Secretary Kwatra meets Bhutan counterpart, discusses bilateral issues

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday met his counterpart from Bhutan Ambassador Pema Choden and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest. "Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra held a meeting today with his counterpart from Bhutan Ambassador Pema Choden. They discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest and agreed to work together towards strengthening the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

India and Bhutan share a unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterized by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding. The special relationship has been sustained by a tradition of regular high-level visits and dialogues between the two countries. The Government of India has consistently supported the socio-economic development of Bhutan and hydro-power cooperation between the two countries is an example of win-win cooperation. (ANI)

