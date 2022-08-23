Left Menu

Foreign Secretary Kwatra meets Bhutan counterpart, discusses bilateral issues

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday met his counterpart from Bhutan Ambassador Pema Choden and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 23:49 IST
Foreign Secretary Kwatra meets Bhutan counterpart, discusses bilateral issues
Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra with Bhutan counterpart Ambassador Pema Choden (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday met his counterpart from Bhutan Ambassador Pema Choden and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest. "Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra held a meeting today with his counterpart from Bhutan Ambassador Pema Choden. They discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest and agreed to work together towards strengthening the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

India and Bhutan share a unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterized by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding. The special relationship has been sustained by a tradition of regular high-level visits and dialogues between the two countries. The Government of India has consistently supported the socio-economic development of Bhutan and hydro-power cooperation between the two countries is an example of win-win cooperation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
2
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global
4
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022