MHA seeks nomination for 'POC Site Coordinator' to UN mission in South Sudan

By Rajnish Singh Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought the nomination of individual police officers in active service for their appointment on Secondment against the post of 'POC Site Coordinator (P-4)' to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for a period of one year.

The nomination is advised to be sent to the MHA through proper channel by September 15, 2022. For the need, the MHA has written to the Chief Secretaries of all states and the Union Territories (UTs) as well as several Central organisations. The 'PoC Site Coordinator' will be responsible for operational oversight of the maintenance of public order and security within the UNMISS Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites and any other mandated UNPOL activities related to the PoC sites.

"The incumbent will be responsible for, but not limited to, the performance of the following duties: e Management, accountability and oversight of all relevant tasks and aspects of maintenance of public safety and security of UNMISS PoC sites within his or her Area of Responsibility (AoR) including maintenance of standards, rostering," mentions an attached United Nations document with the letter. Issued on Monday by MHA's Police Division-II, the letter was also dispatched to the Directors General of Police of all states and the UTs, alongwith the Directors of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Special Protection Group (SPG), North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA), National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science (NICFS), Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), and Directorate Of Coordination Police Wireless (DCPW).

A similar letter was also sent to the Directors General of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG), Railway Police Force (RPF), Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Assam Rifles. A letter was also sent to the recently appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. In the letter, it is mentioned that Permanent Mission of India to United Nations (PMI to UN) has informed that Police Division (UNHQ) has sought nomination of Individual Police Officers in active service for appointment on secondment against the post of POC Site Coordinator(P-4) to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for a period of one year.

"It is strongly recommended to nominate only those police officers who meet the criteria outlined in the attached job opening from the UN," reads the letter. It is advised to nominate eligible and willing officers in the rank of Superintendent of Police and Deputy Inspector General (P-4 level) who are active in police service for the required post.

The nomination is advised to be sent to the MHA through the proper channel by September 15, 2022, along with the requisite documents duly signed and completed in all respects as mentioned. Besides, each nominated candidates will have to submit their duly completed and signed Personal History Profile (P-11), Employment of Academic Certification (EAC), and Human Rights (HR) certificate along with forwarding letter including APAR/ACR gradings of last five years. (ANI)

