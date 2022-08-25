Jaishankar co-chairs Joint Commission Meeting with Brazilian FM, signs agreement on broadcasting, taxation

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar who is on his first ever visit to South America, co-chaired the 8th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting Wednesday with his Brazilian counterpart, Carlos Franca and had comprehensive discussions concerning trade, investments and other consular domains. Jaishankar also signed agreements in the fields of broadcasting and taxation with the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Carlos Franca and exchanged views on BRICS, IBSA, UN, G20 and the Ukraine conflict.

"Co-chaired 8th #IndiaBrazil Joint Commission Meeting with FM Carlos Franca. Comprehensive discussions covered trade &investments,petroleum, biofuels,edible oils & minerals,health, pharma,traditional medicine, S&T, agri & livestock,space,defense,counter terrorism & consular domains," said the EAM in a tweet. Continuing the thread, the EAM said, "Exchanged views on BRICS, IBSA, UN, G20 and the Ukraine conflict," as he hailed the strengthened ties between both the nations and thanked the Foreign Minister of Brazil for a warm, hospitable and productive meeting.

"Thank FM Carlos Franca for a warm, hospitable and productive meeting," he said. Moreover, the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar also appreciated the Government of Brazil for releasing a commemorative stamp marking the 75th anniversary of Indian independence under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The External Affairs Minister is on an official visit to Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina from August 22-27. During his visit, in addition to bilateral engagements with his counterparts, the External Affairs Minister will call on the top leadership in all three countries. On Monday, Jaishankar concluded his first ever official visit to Paraguay where he inaugurated the newly-opened Indian Embassy in the capital city Asuncion. The Embassy of India in Asuncion was jointly inaugurated by EAM and his Paraguay counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola.

He also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay on Sunday and appreciated the Asuncion Municipality's decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city. The External Affairs Minister also visited the historic Casa de la Independencia from where Paraguay's Independence movement started more than two centuries ago. This was the first ever visit of an Indian Foreign Minister to the Republic of Paraguay which has taken place as the two countries completed the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Prior to his visit, Jaishankar on Friday met with the Ambassadors from Latin American and Caribbean countries in New Delhi ahead of his visit to the region. The minister expressed gratitude to host the Ambassadors of LAC countries and was positive about the potential for growing cooperation between India and the South American and Caribbean countries and thanked the Ambassadors for their perspectives and insights into strengthening mutual relations and cooperation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)