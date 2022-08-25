Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant disconnected from power grid: Report

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was completely disconnected from the power grid for the first time in its history on Thursday, according to the country's nuclear operator. The nuclear power plant is held by Russian forces.

In a statement cited by CNN, Energoatom said that the complex was disconnected Thursday due to fires at a nearby ash pit, causing the last remaining power line connecting to Ukraine's energy grid to disconnect twice. "The actions of the invaders caused a complete disconnection of the ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant) from the power grid -- the first in the history of the plant," it stated.

Later on Thursday, the Russian-installed regional governor said that "at the moment, the power supply to all cities and districts of the Zaporizhzhia region has been restored" from the plant after earlier disruptions. Yevhen Balytskyi, an official, blamed Ukrainian military action for the earlier outages.

"As a result of a strike by the armed formations of Ukraine on power lines in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the territory of the security zone of the 750 kV overhead line caught fire. The fire was provoked by a short circuit on power lines," he said, as per CNN. While in a separate statement, Ukraine's State Inspection of Nuclear Regulation, which cited the nuclear operator Energoatom, said a power line from the plant was disconnected due to hostilities in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)