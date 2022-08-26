Left Menu

US State Department says, reached settlement in export violations case by ex-Intel operatives

The US Department of State announced in a press release on Friday that it has reached an administrative settlement in an export violations case related to three former US intelligence operatives working as hackers for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

26-08-2022
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], August 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Department of State announced in a press release on Friday that it has reached an administrative settlement in an export violations case related to three former US intelligence operatives working as hackers for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). "The US Department of State has concluded administrative settlements with Ryan Adams, Marc Baier, and Daniel Gericke, respectively, to resolve alleged violations of the Arms Export Control Act... and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations," the release said .

The settlement prohibits the three individuals from participating directly or indirectly in any activities related to international arms trafficking, the release added. In September 2021, the US authorities charged Adams, Baier and Gericke for working as hackers for the United Arab Emirates as well as for a conspiracy to provide computer network exploitation skills to the UAE in violation of US law.

The three former intelligence operatives agreed to pay a total of USD 1.68 million in order to resolve the investigation against them. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

