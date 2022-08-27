MoS Rajkumar Ranjan to embark on Indonesia visit on Aug 28

Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will be visiting Jakarta, Indonesia on August 28-29, 2022 on an official visit to THE Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat. This will be his first visit to ASEAN Secretariat and Indonesia. During the visit, in addition to engagements with ASEAN Secretariat, MOS will also have engagements to strengthen bilateral relations and interaction with Indian diaspora, reported the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

During his visit, MOS will inaugurate the ASEAN-India Network of University (AINU) along with the Secretary General of ASEAN, ASEAN-India relations, while commemorating the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations. AINU was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in 2018, as a consortium of premier institutes from India and ASEAN that would build a core network of knowledge capital through partnerships among academic and research institutions in India and ASEAN member states.

AINU is being implemented by Nalanda University and ASEAN University Network from India and ASEAN, respectively. MOS will also hold discussion with ASEAN on strengthening ASEAN-India relations including enhancing educational and people-to-people connectivity, forging institutional linkages and taking forward ASEAN-India Partnership as we enter into fourth decade of this partnership, added the release.

The ASEAN is a regional organization which was established to promote political and social stability amid rising tensions among the Asia-Pacific's post-colonial states. The motto of ASEAN is "One Vision, One Identity, One Community". August 8th is observed as ASEAN Day.

India-ASEAN relations can be traced to historical and cultural relations. Hinduism, Buddhism and Islam spread from India to the region and the imprint of this shared cultural heritage is also seen in art forms and architecture. Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting' was held recently in New Delhi, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations in 2022. The year 2022 has been designated as the 'ASEAN-India Friendship Year'. This year also marks the tenth anniversary of India's strategic cooperation with ASEAN. (ANI)

