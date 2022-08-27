Left Menu

Over 1 million tonnes of grain shipped from Ukrainian ports: Turkish defense ministry

The volume of grain shipped from Ukrainian ports under the UN-brokered grain deal is 1.043286 million tonnes, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said on Saturday.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 27-08-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 23:03 IST
Over 1 million tonnes of grain shipped from Ukrainian ports: Turkish defense ministry
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], August 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The volume of grain shipped from Ukrainian ports under the UN-brokered grain deal is 1.043286 million tonnes, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said on Saturday. "The shipment of grain, which began with the departure of the first ship from the Odesa port of Ukraine on August 1, 2022, continues safely and routinely. To date, the volume of grain transported from Ukrainian ports is 1.043286 million tonnes," the ministry said in a statement.

On July 22, multilateral agreements on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and on Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain were signed in Istanbul. The deal, which was signed by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN, involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food, and fertilizers along the Black Sea from three ports, including Odesa. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

