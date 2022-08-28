EU receives guarantees from Pristina on entry documents for Serbs: Borrell

Brussels [Belgium], August 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has guaranteed to the European Union that Serbs will be able to freely move across the border while using their identification documents, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Belgrade was ready to partially accept the requirements of the Kosovo-Albanian authorities in Pristina for entry documents into the region under certain conditions and EU guarantees.

"Kosovo Serbs, as well as all other citizens, will be able to travel freely between Kosovo & Serbia using their ID cards . The EU just received guarantees from PM Kurti to this end," Borrell tweeted. The EU official also announced that Serbia "agreed to abolish entry/exit documents for Kosovo ID holders."

The recent escalation between Serbia and Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules from August 1. The controversial move pushed Serbs to set up roadblocks. Kosovo authorities eventually decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1, on the condition that the roadblocks are removed. (ANI/Sputnik)

