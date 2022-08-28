Left Menu

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra calls on UNGA President Abdulla Shahid

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Sunday called on the United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid and discussed further deepening of India's relations with the Maldives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 15:40 IST
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra calls on UNGA President Shahid. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Sunday called on the United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid and discussed further deepening of India's relations with the Maldives. Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Foreign Secretary congratulated Shahid on his 'Presidency of Hope'.

"Foreign Secretary called on @UN_PGA and Maldives FM @Abdulla_Shahid today. FS congratulated him on his 'Presidency of Hope' and for his visionary leadership in the 76th session of the UNGA. Also discussed further deepening of India's strong bilateral relations with the Maldives," MEA tweeted. Shahid, who arrived in Delhi today, is looking forward to a productive visit, meeting and interacting with members of the UN Country Team, and enhancing the India-UN relationship.

"Look forward to a productive visit, to meet and interact with members of the UN Country Team, and to enhance ties," he said in a Tweet. India has always played a constructive and significant role in the context of peacebuilding through its extensive development partnership with countries of the Global South. India continues to assist countries through bilateral and multilateral fora in post-conflict situations by providing substantial grants and soft loans.

The visit of Shahid, who is also the Foreign Minister of Maldives is expected to focus on ongoing issues at General Assembly and India's engagement with the United Nations. "The @UN_PGA, @abdulla_shahid will visit India from 28-29 August 2022. He is expected to meet with Vice President of India @jdhankhar1 and Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra where he will focus on ongoing issues at the General Assembly, and India's engagement with the @UN," United Nations in India tweeted.

Meanwhile, Shahid has also visited Tursonzoda, the grape capital of Tajikistan and met with Mayor Akramzoda Parviz. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

