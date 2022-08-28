Left Menu

Austrian Interior Ministry says cannot confirm reports of Natalia Vovk murder

The Austrian Interior Ministry told Sputnik it could not confirm reports about the alleged murder of Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk, a suspect in the killing of Daria Dugina.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 28-08-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 21:44 IST
Austrian Interior Ministry says cannot confirm reports of Natalia Vovk murder
Russian political philosopher and close aide of Putin, Aleksander Dugin along with his daughter Daria Dugina (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Vienna [Austria], August 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The Austrian Interior Ministry told Sputnik it could not confirm reports about the alleged murder of Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk, a suspect in the killing of Daria Dugina.

Earlier in the day, the Exxpress news outlet reported that Vovk was found dead in a rented apartment, citing a message circulated on Telegram.

"After consulting with our colleagues from the State Security and Intelligence Directorate (DNS), we can tell you that none of such cases is known in Austria. That is why we cannot confirm the validity of this information," the ministry said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022