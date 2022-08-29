Left Menu

31 member Indian Army team arrives in Nepal on five-day visit

A 31-member delegation of the Indian Army's "Defence Course" arrived in Nepal on Sunday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-08-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 09:56 IST
31 membered Indian Army "Defence Course" team arrives Nepal on 5 days visit. Image Credit: ANI
A 31-member delegation of the Indian Army's "Defence Course" arrived in Nepal on Sunday. The visiting team includes students participating in the 'National Defence Course-62' that was held at the National Defence College in New Delhi, according to a press release issued by Nepali Army.

The visiting delegation led by Air Vice Marshal Tejveer Singh is on a five-day visit to Nepal and will fly back to India on September 1. The delegation will pay a courtesy call on Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Finance Minister Janardan Sharma and Foreign Minister Dr Narayan Khadka.

They are scheduled to visit the military base on Monday and the central command headquarters in Pokhara on Tuesday. The Indian Army team will also visit various tourist and religious spots in Kathmandu and Pokhara, including Pashupatinath Temple, Kathmandu Durbar Square, and Lumbini.

The Nepali Army said it was confident that this kind of visit from the neighbouring friendly countries will help to strengthen the military relations between the two countries and also help in the promotion of Nepal's tourism. India continues to progress on its multifaceted relations with Nepal including close cooperation between the defence and security institutions.

Both countries share close and friendly relations characterized by age-old historical and cultural linkages, an open border and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts. In consonance with the 'Neighbourhood First' Policy, there has been a continued momentum in the bilateral ties with Nepal promoting greater connectivity, be it physical, economic, energy, digital or cultural, besides focusing on infrastructure development and capacity building.

India remains Nepal's largest trade partner. India provides transit for almost the entire third country trade of Nepal. India's exports to Nepal have grown over eight times in the past 10 years while exports from Nepal have almost doubled.

