Pakistan floods: PM Shehbaz Sharif calls emergency multi-party meeting

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a multi-party meeting on Monday to mull over the future course of action with regard to devastations caused by floods and heavy rainfall nationwide, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-08-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 09:57 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a multi-party meeting on Monday to mull over the future course of action with regard to devastations caused by floods and heavy rainfall nationwide, local media reported. In a statement, Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said chief ministers of all provinces have been invited to the meeting, which would also be attended by the armed forces' leadership, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said that important decisions are expected to be taken at the meeting. Over 5.7 million people have been affected in Pakistan as the country faces the worst rain-induced flooding in its history. The rescue, relief, and rehabilitation in the country continue.

At least 1,033 people have died while 1,527 have been injured since June 14 from the rains and floods, Geo News reported citing National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Cumulative data from June 14 from across Pakistan showed that 3,451.5 km of road has been damaged, 149 bridges have collapsed, and 170 shops were destroyed.

A total of 949,858 homes have been partially or fully destroyed. Out of the total, 662,446 homes have been partially damaged, and 287,412 have been fully destroyed. While 719,558 livestock has also been killed. At least 110 districts of Pakistan have been hit by the floods with 72 of those districts declaring calamity hit.

The floods affected the lives of millions of people after which the Pakistan government declared a "national emergency". The NDMA shared that Pakistan's 30-year average showed that the country has received 134mm of rain and this year it received 388.7mm of rain. 190.07 per cent more than the average. (ANI)

