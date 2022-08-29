Left Menu

UK aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, breaks down off South Coast

The British HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier, the United Kingdom's largest warship, broke down soon after leaving the Portsmouth port in southern England, UK media reports said.

ANI | London | Updated: 29-08-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 09:58 IST
UK aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, breaks down off South Coast
HMS Prince of Wales (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier, the United Kingdom's largest warship, broke down soon after leaving the Portsmouth port in southern England, UK media reports said. The aircraft carrier, which was first launched in 2017, broke down shortly after setting sail from Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon.

"HMS Prince of Wales remains in the South Coast Exercise Area while conducting investigations into an emerging mechanical issue," a Royal Navy spokesperson told UK Defense Journal, which was the first to report the breakdown. The Royal Navy is now carrying out "investigations into an emerging mechanical issue," a spokesperson said as quoted by The Guardian.

The USD 3.5-billion, 65,000-tonne warship was on its way for a four-month deployment to the United States when it broke down and now remains in the south coast exercise area near the Isle of Wight, the newspaper said. According to the Navy Lookout online publication, the damage was reported to one of the propeller shafts of HMS Prince of Wales, and divers have been inspecting the aircraft carrier.

This is not the first incident with the aircraft carrier. Back in 2020, HMS Prince of Wales, Nato's flagship carrier, was out of order for six months due to flooding of its engine room. Then the planned departure of the ship to the United States had to be cancelled and it was stranded in Portsmouth.

During its first two years in service, HMS Prince of Wales reportedly spent fewer than 90 days at sea, according to The Guardian. As things stand, the aircraft carrier is expected to stay anchored while it undergoes repairs and will then resume travelling to North America to train alongside its counterparts in the US and Canada.

"Taking the HMS Prince of Wales task group across the Atlantic for the rest of this year will not only push the boundaries of UK carrier operations, but will reinforce our close working relationship with our closest Ally," the UK commanding officer said in a statement. "From operating the F35 Lightnings and drones to hosting the Atlantic Future Forum, none of this would be possible without the efforts of the amazing sailors on board, many of which are on their first deployment with the Royal Navy," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022