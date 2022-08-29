Left Menu

Taliban rulers wary of Pakistan meddling at US behest

After the recent replacement of the Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan, media reports emerged saying that this outcome emerged from Pakistan's persistent interference in governance issues in Afghanistan that has started irking the Taliban.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 29-08-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 16:57 IST
Taliban rulers wary of Pakistan meddling at US behest
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

After the recent replacement of the Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan, media reports emerged saying that this outcome emerged from Pakistan's persistent interference in governance issues in Afghanistan that has started irking the Taliban. Though Pakistan termed the sudden change as routine, there are enough indications of the growing impatience between the two neighbours.

Writing for the Afghan Diaspora Network, Hamid Pakteen said the anger broke out into the open when a Deputy Minister of Culture and Information reportedly resigned over the continuous meddling in his departmental affairs by the Pakistan Ambassador. The patience seemed to have worn out recently when Pakistan Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan began dictating to the media how and what to report.

As murmurs broke out among the Taliban leaders, Pakistan had to shunt out the Ambassador quickly and replace him with a new Ambassador Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani. Although Pakistan is claiming the sudden change as routine, there are enough indications of the growing impatience between the two allies about Pakistan's increasing interference in Afghan government matters.

The resignation letter which became public for a brief time listed three reasons for his resignation. The minister accused the Ambassador of interfering in Afghan affairs despite several discussions and instructions to sort out the grievance. The Cultural Attache at the Pakistan embassy has been managing Afghan media affairs and censoring news without the approval of the minister in charge of media.

The minister also took objections to the celebration of the 103rd Afghanistan Independence Day at a time when the country was grappling with its image projection, said Pakteen. The letter went viral on social media but was called out as `fake and frivolous` by the Afghan government.

Intriguingly, a day after the letter went viral, Pakistan Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan declared that his tenure in Afghanistan's mission was over. To camouflage the hasty removal, the Ambassador immediately began a series of farewell meetings with political leaders like Hamid Karzai, Dr Abdullah Abdullah and Amir Khan Muttaqi.

These events overshadow other subtler conflicts between the two allies. The Afghan officials, for instance, suspect Pakistan's hand behind the bomb blast in a Sunni mosque in Kabul. The officials believe that such actions were carried out by Pakistan at the behest of the US, reported Pakteen.

The officials also suspect an increase in Pakistan's meddlesome activities given the dramatic changes that have taken place within the Pakistan Army. The abrupt removal of former ISI DG, Lt General Faiz Hamid from Peshawar to Bahawalpur pointed to the hardening of positions within the army against the Taliban government.

There is a growing belief that General Javed Bajwa was keen on improving ties with the US and was dictating a tough line to take against the Taliban government, more so after the terror group, Tahrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), had refused to agree to a truce, reported Afghan Diaspora Network. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022