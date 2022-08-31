Cabinet approves MoU between India, Nepal in field of biodiversity conservation

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Nepal in the field of biodiversity conservation, to promote cooperation between the two countries in the field of forests, wildlife, environment, and climate change. "The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for signing an MoU with the Government of Nepal on biodiversity conservation, with a view to strengthen and enhance the coordination and cooperation in the field of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change, including restoration of corridors and interlinking areas and share knowledge and best practices, between the two countries," said a press release issued by the Cabinet.

According to the release, the MoU would help in promoting cooperation between the parties in the field of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation, and climate change, including restoration of corridors and interlinking areas and sharing knowledge and best practices. India is one of the 17 mega-diverse countries in the world and it is taking several steps to conserve the wildlife population and biodiversity. Earlier, ex-Minister for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar had said, "India has thriving wildlife and biodiversity."

The Indian government has adopted many laws, policy initiatives, and acts to conserve the vast flora and fauna in the country and across the borders adjoining neighbouring countries. (ANI)

