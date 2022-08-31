Pak soldier killed in Bajaur blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's province

Two Frontier Crops (FC) personnel were targeted by a roadside bomb when they were on routine patrol in the Yousafabad area on Tuesday, resulting in the death of one and injuring the other. The remote-controlled bomb blast took place in the Bajaur District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's province, reported Dawn.

The officials added that the dead soldier was identified as Lance Naik Mujahid Shah. The deceased and the wounded were later shifted to Khar District Headquarters Hospital. Talking to reporters, District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan said a search operation was underway to arrest the attackers, reported Dawn.

The attack occurred three days after the end of the eight-day-long 'peace sit-in' held by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) over the deteriorating law and order situation in the area. Backed by political parties, civil society, youths and traders' organisations, the sit-in ended after the district administration signed an agreement with the organisers to improve the law and order situation, reported Dawn.

JUI-F has protested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan against the killing of its local leaders and lawlessness in the district, according to local media. Workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and other political parties on Sunday continued a sit-in protest against lawlessness in Eidek village. They demanded early arrest of the killers of JUI-F leaders Qari Samiuddin, Hafiz Nauman and others, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to Dawn, locals and officials said that the JUI-F leader Qari Samiuddin and his colleague, Hafiz Numan Dawar were on their way home in Eidek village when their car was ambushed on Bichi Road near Mirali town in North Waziristan on July 14. The gunmen shot at the two, leaving them dead on the spot. The relatives of the leader said that Qari Sami had no feud with anyone.

This was the second targeted attack on JUI-F leadership in the restive district during the last one week. A few unidentified gunmen killed a councillor-elect Malik Murtaza, who was also from Eidak village. He was elected councillor during the second phase of the local body elections.

Qari Sami was head of the JUI-F's Mirali subdivision. He had contested the election on the party ticket from PK-111. He actively participated in local politics, often criticising the administration and law enforcement agencies for not handling law and order situations in the district, mainly targeted killings, the Dawn reported. (ANI)

