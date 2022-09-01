Indian envoy Abhay Kumar discusses climate change with Madagascar Environment Minister

Indian Ambassador to Antananarivo Abhay Kumar met Madagascar Environment Minister Marie-Orlea Vina on Thursday and discussed several issues including ways to deal with climate change. They discussed possible cooperation between India and Madagascar in the field of sustainable development, reforestation, and transition to alternative energy.

"Ambassador Abhay Kumar met H.E. Marie-Orlea Vina, Hon'ble Minister of Environment of Madagascar, today. They discussed possibilities of cooperation between India and Madagascar in the field of sustainable development, reforestation, transition to alternative energy and tackling climate change," the Indian in Madagascar and Comoros tweeted. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the environment is under discussion between India and Madagascar.

Madagascar has unique biodiversity which is not found anywhere else in the world. It is losing its biodiversity fast due to deforestation. Experts say that cooperation with India in the field of environment can help slow down deforestation and promote reforestation in Madagascar. It also needs India's help in the transition from fossil fuels to green energy.

The ties between the two Indian Ocean neighbours are growing in all spheres. The two countries share healthy and strong ties which are on an upswing and several MoUs in key areas such as health, education, culture, information, and travel have been signed between the two countries.

There are over 20,000 strong Indian diasporas in Madagascar from coastal Gujarat who are expecting a visit of Prime Minister Modi to Madagascar, the first one by an Indian Prime Minister. Madagascar offers a strong economic potential for India in the field of critical rare earth minerals and hydrocarbon energy findings in northwest Madagascar. (ANI)

